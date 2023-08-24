Antelope Enterprise Holdings' Market Cap Drops To US$12m Leaving Insiders With Losses

Insiders who bought CN¥25m worth of Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited's (NASDAQ:AEHL) stock at an average buy price of CN¥4.40 over the last year may be disappointed by the recent 23% decrease in the stock. Insiders invest with the hopes of seeing their money grow in value over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth CN¥3.5m, which is not what they expected.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Gordon Hu bought US$25m worth of shares at a price of US$4.40 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$0.62). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Gordon Hu was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Antelope Enterprise Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Antelope Enterprise Holdings insiders own 45% of the company, currently worth about US$5.3m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Antelope Enterprise Holdings Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Antelope Enterprise Holdings insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Antelope Enterprise Holdings insiders think the business has merit. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Antelope Enterprise Holdings (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

