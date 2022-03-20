Antarctica hits record temperatures

ANTARCTICA - FEBRUARY 21: An Adelie penguin is seen around Horseshoe Island, where the Turkish science camp is located at 68 degrees south latitude in Antarctica on February 21, 2022. Turkish scientists, who protect the ecosystem and environment through their scientific studies on the white continent, left a minimum footprint during the 6th National Antarctic Science Expedition, which was carried out under the coordination of TUBITAK MAM Polar Research Institute with the joint responsibilities of the Turkish Presidency and Ministry of Industry and Technology. Antarctica, the "5th largest continent in the world" with an area of Ã¢Ã¢14 million kilometers, is one of the favorite spots of explorers and scientific research teams due to its intriguing geography and nature. (Photo by Ãebnem CoÃkun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) - Ãebnem CoÃkun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Eastern Antarctica has recorded exceptionally high temperatures this week, more than 30 degrees Celsius above normal, say experts.

The Concordia research base at Dome C of the Antarctic, which is at an altitude of 3,000 metres, on Friday registered a record -11.5 degrees Celsius, Etienne Kapikian, a meteorologist from France-Meteo tweeted.

Normally, temperatures fall with the end of the southern summer, but the Dumont d'Urville station on Antarctica registered record temperatures for March with 4.9C, at a time of year when normally temperatures are already sub-zero.

Gaetan Heymes of France Meteo described the unseasonably mild weather as a "historic event".

And geoscientist Jonathan Wille wrote on Twitter: "And there it is, Concordia broke its all time record temperature by 1.5°C.

"This is when temperatures should be rapidly falling since the summer solstice in December.

"This is a Pacific Northwest 2021 heat wave kind of event," he added. "Never supposed to happen."

The unprecedented temperatures come after the National Snow and Ice Data Center in the United States said Antarctica's sea ice fell below two million square kilometres in late February for the first time since 1979.

