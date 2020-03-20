Ant Middleton sparks backlash as he tells fans to 'calm down' about coronavirus

Ant Middleton attends the European Premiere of "Frozen 2" in London (David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage)

Coronavirus

SAS: Who Dares Wins star Ant Middleton has sparked a backlash after saying people need to “calm the f*** down” about the coronavirus pandemic.

The TV star shared a string of videos on social media saying that the coronavirus is not a threat to people like him who are young, fit and healthy, and that he is getting on with his life as usual.

He told fans that although those who are vulnerable should follow the advice, self-isolate and need to be protected, those who are young and healthy should not be so worried.

“COVID-19 doesn’t bother me. Neither should it you, if you are young, fit and healthy,” he said.

In one video shared earlier this week, he said: “Has my life changed? No.

“Am I going to let some disease, COVID-19, dictate my life? Absolutely not.

“Get out there, don’t change, f*** COVID-19!”

“I don’t care if I get it, I’ll be OK, I’ll fight it off,” the star said in another post, saying the strong need to be able to help keep the economy going.

Middleton’s words divided opinion on social media.

Some fans agreed that there is too much panic around the virus and said people should try to remain positive.

But others said the star’s comments were “irresponsible”.

One posted on Instagram: “You can protect the vulnerable by NOT catching this virus, therefore NOT passing it on. So, saying carry on as normal because you are strong and able is NOT protecting the vulnerable.

“The economy will recover but you can't bring back the dead,” said another.