‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Reveals MODOK and Kang the Conquerer in Comic-Con First Look

Jordan Moreau
·3 min read

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” showed off its first official look at Marvel Studios’ huge panel at San Diego Comic-Con, showcasing action inside the quantum realm of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Director Peyton Reed and stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly and Kathryn Newton appeared onstage to help unveil the footage, with Rudd teasing where his hero, Scott Lang, is at after the seismic events of 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame.”

More from Variety

“Scott is pretty pleased with himself in his role with saving the universe,” Rudd told the cheering crowd. “Scott’s been busy at work–ish. With a little book. And I don’t know what else I’m supposed to say!”

“The second film is all about how powerful she is,” Lilly said, offering a tease of where the film is at now. “This one is about her vulnerabilities.”

The group then stood aside to showcase a bit of footage exclusive to Comic-Con attendees, involving first looks of Bill Murray’s character in the film, Jonathan Majors’ villain Kang the Conquerer and the briefest shot of MODOK, the bigheaded cybernetic villain from Marvel Comics, making his live-action MCU debut. MODOK did not speak in the trailer, giving fans little hint as to who could be playing the mutagenic monster.

“You’re an interesting man, Scott Lang,” Majors’ villain says in the trailer. “You’ve lost a lot of time. But time, it isn’t what you think.”

Marvel star and ageless Hollywood wonder Rudd returns for his third “Ant-Man” movie alongside Lilly as Hope van Dyne, a.k.a. the Wasp. Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer also return as inventor Hank Pym and Hope van Dyne, who was rescued from the quantum realm in 2018’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp.”

The last time we saw Majors in the MCU, he was playing He Who Remains in the Season 1 finale of “Loki” on Disney+. He Who Remains was a variant of Kang from an alternate timeline, who was revealed as the creator of the Time Variance Authority from “Loki” and the last remaining person at the Citadel at the End of Time. However, Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kills He Who Remains, unleashing multiversal chaos and inviting the wrath of other variants of He Who Remains and Kang.

Newton, who’s starred in “Big Little Lies” and movies like “Freaky” and “Pokemon Detective Pikachu,” is taking over the aged-up role of Cassie Lang. After the time jump in “Avengers: Endgame,” Scott Lang discovers that his little daughter Cassie, played by Abby Ryder Fortson in the first two movies, grew up without him and became a teen, played by Emma Fuhrmann. Now, Newton has her own purple Ant-Man suit and looks ready to take on her superhero alter-egos of either Stature or Stinger from the comics.

“Cassie is becoming who she’s supposed to be,” Newton told the Comic-Con crowd. “And I don’t want to say anything else.”

Peyton Reed directs “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” making him the second director to helm a trilogy of films in the MCU, outside of Jon Watts’ “Spider-Man” films. James Gunn will follow, completing his series with “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” next summer.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” hits theaters on Feb. 17, 2023.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • ‘Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania’: Paul Rudd, Kathryn Newton, Evangeline Lilly, Jonathan Majors & Director Peyton Reed Tease Marvel Pic – Comic-Con

    Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star Paul Rudd joined co-stars Kathryn Newton, Evangeline Lilly and Jonathan Majors and director Peyton Reed at Comic-Con’s Hall H on Saturday to tease the upcoming Marvel film with a new for-the-room clip. The segment begins with Scott aka Ant-Man (Rudd) reading his book, Look Out for the Little Guy, […]

  • We’ve Seen the ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Trailer, and It’s Surprisingly Chilling

    Comic-Con 2022: The footage ends with a shocking line from Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror

  • Marvel Studios is back at Comic-Con. Live updates from their Hall H mega panel

    We're reporting live from San Diego Comic-Con as Marvel Studios presents in Hall H — keep it here for updates on what's next for the MCU.

  • Marvel Unveils Adam Warlock in First Look at ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

    Comic-Con 2022: Will Poulter will make his MCU debut in the Phase 5 film

  • ‘The Walking Dead’ Movie Starring Andrew Lincoln Now 6-Episode TV Series Also Starring Danai Gurira

    Lincoln and Gurira announced the show Friday at San Diego Comic-Con

  • ‘Ant-Man 3’: Kang Looms Large and Scott’s Daughter Gets a Suit in First ‘Quantumania’ Poster

    Comic-Con 2022: The Marvel sequel looks to be a family affair

  • Arop through to men's 800m semis at athletics worlds, while McBride appeal denied

    Canada's Marco Arop is through to the men's 800-metre semifinals at the World Athletics Championships. On another sweltering night in Eugene, Ore., the 6-foot-4 middle-distance runner from Edmonton posted the fastest time in qualifying, 1:44.56, to move on in the event. WATCH l Edmonton's Marco Arop punches 800m semifinal ticket: Meanwhile, Athletics Canada's appeal on behalf of fellow Canadian Brandon McBride has been declined. Officials from the national sport organization had submitted the ap

  • Timeline: Hockey Canada's handling of 2018 sexual assault allegation

    A timeline of Hockey Canada's response to an alleged sexual assault involving eight players in London, Ont., in 2018: Jan. 5, 2018 — Canada's world junior hockey team defeats Sweden in the gold-medal final in Buffalo, N.Y. June 18, 2018 — Hockey Canada Foundation Gala & Golf event begins in London. June 19, 2018 — A woman's stepfather informs Hockey Canada she alleges she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the world junior team, while intoxicated the previous night fol

  • Johnny Gaudreau pens letter to Calgary after leaving Flames in free agency

    Johnny Gaudreau says he was always open to staying with the Calgary Flames. The draw of being closer to family, however, became too strong. The star winger penned a piece in The Players' Tribune published Wednesday where he tried to explain his decision to leave the only NHL team he'd ever known for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency Gaudreau said his mind wasn't made up that he would be leaving Calgary, even after rejecting an eight-year contract extension before hitting the open market.

  • Flames GM Brad Treliving on losing Tkachuk, Gaudreau: 'We're going to deal with it'

    Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving is playing the hand he's been dealt. Treliving spoke with media on Saturday, a day after the Flames sent star forward Matthew Tkachuk and a conditional fourth-round pick to the Florida Panthers in a trade. The deal comes nine days after Johnny Gaudreau left Calgary as a free agent, signing with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Gaudreau led Calgary with 115 points last season and Tkachuk was second with 104. "You can crawl over to the corner in the fetal po

  • Tootoo, Upshall speak out on allegations of sexual assault involving 2003 juniors

    Three more members of Canada's 2003 men's world junior hockey team say they support an investigation into the latest sex scandal to rock Hockey Canada. Jordin Tootoo and Nathan Paetsch denied any involvement in the alleged group sex assault. A statement from Scottie Upshall did not specifically address involvement but echoed sentiments expressed by all those former players who have spoken up calling for an investigation. Halifax Regional Police have opened an investigation into the incident that

  • Defence in Jake Virtanen sexual assault trial suggests complainant could have done more to avoid sex

    On the second straight day of cross examination, the lawyer representing Jake Virtanen in his jury trial for sexual assault suggested the complainant could have lied about having a yeast infection or said she was menstruating if she really didn't want to have sex with the former Vancouver Canuck. "I thought saying no, I don't want to do this and physically pushing him off of me was enough," she replied, her voice rising and full of emotion. "What else did I have to say?" Virtanen, 25, is facing

  • Paradise's Ryan Greene drafted into the NHL — 2 days after his hockey gear was stolen

    This month has been a roller-coaster of emotions for Ryan Greene of Paradise, N.L. Things hit a high note when the 18-year-old was drafted into the NHL on July 8, after hitting a low two days earlier — when his hockey gear was stolen. The forward, who was selected with the 57th overall pick by the Chicago Blackhawks, called the draft "nerve-racking" and said he was glad to have his parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles by his side on the big day. "You see it on the Jumbotron and you hear your

  • Lyles leads U.S. sweep; Jackson tops Jamaica 1-2 in 200

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Noah Lyles crouched down, put his hands on his knees and glared at the clock. Not seeing what he’d hoped for, he waved his hand dismissively and walked back toward the track to celebrate what was still a long-awaited win Thursday in the 200 meters at the world championships. Oh, but this night would just keep getting better. The clock that, for a moment, read “19.32,” would adjust down a tick to “19.31.” That meant he broke Michael Johnson’s hallowed, 26-year-old American rec

  • Dolegala stepping up at QB for Roughriders as COVID-depleted Saskatchewan hosts Argos

    REGINA — The circumstances may be strange but Jake Dolegala isn’t about to pass up on the opportunity to be the starting quarterback for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. It’s been a tough week for the Roughriders, who will host the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday at Mosaic Stadium. The game was initially scheduled for Saturday but it was rescheduled as the Saskatchewan locker-room dealt with a number of COVID-19 cases following last week’s game in Halifax. Riders starter Cody Fajardo, who has been deal

  • Former CFL player and commissioner Doug Mitchell dies at age 83

    Doug Mitchell certainly left his mark in whatever he did. The Calgary native, who's a member of six various sport halls of fame and served as commissioner of the CFL in the 1980s, has died. He was 83. The cause of death was not immediately known. “Doug’s passing is a huge loss to the Stampeders, to the CFL and to the community,” John Hufnagel, the Calgary Stampeders president/GM said in a statement. "His contributions to football and amateur sports were numerous and far-reaching. "On behalf of t

  • Should the Raptors start Trent Jr. or Achiuwa next season?

    Amit Mann and Sean Woodley discuss why the Raptors should consider starting Precious Achiuwa over Gary Trent Jr. next season and how it benefits their system. Full podcast looking at the back-end and rotation players is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Gressel set for Whitecaps debut as Vancouver looks to halt rolling Chicago Fire

    VANCOUVER — The newest addition to the Vancouver Whitecaps' lineup simply wants to contribute. Days after the 'Caps acquired Julian Gressel from D.C. United for US$900,000 in general allocation money, the star wingback told reporters he's the kind of player who'd rather have two assists than one goal because it means his team has scored twice. “That’s me, the team player," he said. "I'm a team guy first that wants to win above all else. And if that means that my role is to assist more and not be

  • Trudeau calls Hockey Canada fund to cover sexual misconduct claims 'unacceptable'

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians are right to be "disgusted" with Hockey Canada following a recent string of scandals involving allegations of sexual misconduct. The latest news about the sport's national governing body landed on Tuesday when recently unearthed court documents suggested that the organization operates a legal fund dedicated to pay for uninsured liabilities — including sexual abuse claims. "I think right now it's hard for anyone in Canada to have faith or trust in anyo

  • Toronto Raptors sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to two-way contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract. The six-foot-three, 185-pound Dowtin joined the Raptors for this year's NBA Summer League, where he averaged 16 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 28.1 minutes in four games (all starts). He shot 57 per cent from the field, including 36.4 per cent from three-point range. A native of Upper Marlboro, Ma., Dowtin played in nine NBA games last season for Golden State, Milwaukee and Orlando, averaging 2.1 points