‘Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania’ A Tick From $100M Global Through Friday, On Way To $225M+ WW Bow

SATURDAY UPDATE, Refresh for latest…: Disney/Marvel’s Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania flew into another eight overseas markets on Friday, taking the international box office cume through yesterday to $52.6M. Globally, it’s just kissing $100M at $98.6M. The full global weekend is eyed at about $225M+, lower than where we saw it coming into the launch, particularly offshore. That’s in part down to the sci-fi elements which are not playing everywhere as we noted might be an issue in our preview. Europe is playing at the top end of the range, and Latin America is on track, though there is softness in Asia Pacific outside of Australia.

In total, the threequel is now buzzing around in 51 offshore markets and, on a like-for-like basis, is so far 30% ahead of the original Ant-Man (+63% when excluding China) and 24% below Ant-Man and The Wasp (4% above excluding China). Both of the earlier installments played during summer.

The numbers above do not include today in China where the Peyton Reed-directed pic again led play; through Saturday it has grossed about $14M. This now portends a full weekend in the low $20Ms there. Similarly, Korea’s Saturday takings are not represented in the figures above. There, AM&TWQ came in at an estimated $2.15M for a local running cume of $5.3M through Saturday.

Notably in Friday openers in Europe, Spain’s launch day was 26% above the last film and 204% over the original. The UK’s Friday came in 201% ahead of Ant-Man and The Wasp and 183% ahead of Ant-Man.

In Asia Pacific, China’s start on Friday was 74% below Ant-Man and The Wasp and 48% below Ant-Man while Japan saw 18% uptick versus Ant-Man and The Wasp and 56% compared to Ant-Man. India came in 53% over Ant-Man and The Wasp and a humongous 650% ahead of Ant-Man.

Through Friday, the Top 10 markets are China ($6.2M), the UK ($4.5M), Mexico ($3.8M), Korea ($3.2M), France ($2.6M), Australia ($2.4M), Indonesia ($2.2M), Germany ($2.2M), Brazil ($1.9M) and Italy ($1.5M).

We’ll have a full update on Sunday.

PREVIOUS, FRIDAY: Disney/Marvel’s Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania buzzed into 43 overseas markets across Wednesday and Thursday, grossing an estimated $23.8M through yesterday. With domestic’s strong $17.5M previews, that lifts the global cume to a running $41.3M.

The first two days at the international box office put the threequel 68% ahead of the original Ant-Man and 1% above 2018’s Ant-Man and The Wasp on a like-for-like basis, both of those had the benefit of summer school holiday playtime.

The estimated overseas gross of $23.8M through Thursday does not include any China numbers. The movie started in midnights there on Thursday, and through Friday is at about $6.3M with an opening day at No. 1. The Peyton Reed-directed pic has an 8.8 on Maoyan, on par with the previous films.

Also not included in the two-day offshore total above, Korea on Friday added $980K in first position, for a three-day cume of $3.16M.

Strictly speaking through Thursday, the Top 5 markets on the Paul Rudd-starrer are Mexico ($2.4M), Korea ($2.2M), France ($1.8M), Indonesia ($1.5M) and Australia ($1.5M).

Latin America and Europe are performing well. There is some softness in Asia Pacific. In Latin America, Quantumania opened No. 1 in all markets on Thursday with a 75% share across the region. Mexico’s launch day came in 10% below Ant-Man and The Wasp while Brazil ($1.3M) was 1% above that movie.

In Europe, the critters were No. 1 everywhere save Denmark. France‘s opening on Wednesday came in 16% ahead of Ant-Man and the Wasp and 128% ahead of Ant-Man. Germany was 47% ahead of Ant-Man and the Wasp and 126% ahead of Ant-Man. Italy likewise was above the previous pics.

Quantumania landed 13% below Ant-Man and the Wasp and 6% ahead of Ant-Man in its Thursday Australia bow while Korea’s opening Wednesday was 47% under Ant-Man and the Wasp, and 26% over Ant-Man.

Along with China, today adds Spain, Japan, the UK and India as well as Poland, South Africa and Vietnam.

