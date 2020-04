“Rick and Morty” writer and co-producer Jeff Loveness has been tapped to write”Ant-Man 3” for Marvel Studios, an individual with knowledge told TheWrap.

Peyton Reed will return to direct the third installment of the franchise.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.

More to come…

