Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway fans in hysterics over confetti incident

Dan Seddon
·3 min read
Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway made its grand return to ITV tonight (February 19), but one particular confetti explosion could've derailed the whole thing.

In the aftermath of a prize-giving segment, the cameras cut to the studio audience cheering and clapping while those celebratory flakes rained down upon them; one red-shirted gentlemen (who'd been highlighted for his dog pictures earlier on in the programme) stuck out like a sore thumb though.

As you can see in the viewer-recorded clips below, this poor chap managed to basically inhale a piece of confetti, nearly choking as a result.

"Please tell me somebody else saw that man in the audience, get too excited and almost choke on a piece of confetti?!" tweeted a fan as soon as this had occurred.

"Did anyone just clock that guy choking on confetti," and "am absolutely crying at that man in the audience choking on the confetti" read two more reactions.

Thankfully he managed to spit it back out, simultaneously becoming a social media sensation.

Elsewhere on Takeaway's opening episode, the mischievous presenters absolutely nailed Jeremy Clarkson at his Diddly Squat Farm for the 'Get Out of Me Ear' prank.

For this, Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly gathered a crew of actors to pretend they were protestors campaigning for 'soil rights' – dumping a bulldozer's worth of dirt on the famously grouchy TV star's Range Rover as he watched on in disbelief.

That's what you call hook, line and sinker.

Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway resumes next Saturday (February 26) on ITV.

