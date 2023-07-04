Ant and Dec to produce Byker Grove reboot

Declan Donnelly and Ant McPartlin originally found fame as PJ and Duncan on Byker Grove, which started on BBC1 in 1989

TV series Byker Grove is to make a comeback - produced by former stars Ant and Dec.

The children's series - set in Newcastle - aired on the BBC from 1989 to 2006 and focused on the lives of youngsters who attended the youth club of the same name.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

It saw Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly find fame as PJ and Duncan.

The pair, who will be executive producers on the reboot, said they were "beyond excited".

We hope you’re as psyche(d) as us for this comeback 🥳 #Byker https://t.co/TyX75BAJ2V — antanddec (@antanddec) July 4, 2023

The programme - to be given the shorter title of Byker - will be aimed "at a primetime audience" and "engage with a new generation of teenagers navigating the different challenges faced by young adults today", production company Fulwell 73 said.

It has not been announced if the show - which also launched the careers of Donna Air, Jill Halfpenny and Andrew Hayden-Smith - will be broadcast on the BBC or when filming will begin.

The original filming location of "The Grove" was Benwell Towers in Newcastle

Donnelly said it would "help shine a spotlight on the North East and the talent the region has to offer both in front of the camera and behind it".

"Byker Grove will always be very special to us as the show which gave us our break, so we are beyond excited," he said.

"We are looking forward to bringing this fresh incarnation to a whole new generation as well as those who remember it as fondly as we do."

The original filming location of "The Grove" was Benwell Towers in Newcastle.

The cast of Byker Grove

Byker Grove - the facts

Created by Andrea Wonfor and Adele Rose, who was a writer on Coronation Street

First episode shown on 8 November 1989

Set in Newcastle, and with accents rarely heard on television, it was an instant hit

Theme tune written by Kane Gang

Lasted for 18 series, ending in 2006

Launched the careers of Ant and Dec, Jill Halfpenny, Andrew Hayden-Smith and Donna Air among others

Ant and Dec will act as executive producers on the rebooted series

McPartlin - whose character PJ famously was accidentally blinded during a paintball fight in one episode - added the pair "owe such a lot to Byker Grove and the North East so we can't wait to start working to bring this iconic series back to life".

"Already talking characters and storylines has us all buzzing at the possibilities ahead," he added.

The series will be made by North East-based Fulwell 73 - which was behind Friends: The Reunion, The Kardashians and Gavin and Stacey: Christmas Special - along with Ant and Dec's Mitre Studios, which produces Saturday Night Takeaway.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.