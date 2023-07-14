Ant Anstead Shares Sweet Family Photo with His Two Older Kids in England: 'Rain, Kiddos, Curry'

The TV personality shares his daughter Amelie and his son Archie with ex Louise Storey

Ant Anstead/Instagram

Ant Anstead is celebrating his kids across the pond.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

On Thursday, the father of three, 44, posted some sweet photos on his Instagram with his two older kids in England. In the photo, Anstead sits in between daughter Amelie, 19, and son Archie, 16, as the three are surrounded by plates of curry.

Another shot shows Anstead smiling for a cute selfie with his daughter.

"There is a procedure when one Lands in Blighty...!" he wrote in the caption. "Rain, kiddos, curry…… 🇬🇧🥰🥰 x."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related: Ant Anstead Says He's 'So Proud' as He Shares Photos from Son's Pre-K Graduation: 'Truly Thriving'

Anstead shares Amelie and Archie with ex Louise Storey. He is also dad to son Hudson, 3, with his ex-wife Christina Hall, 39.

In June, the proud dad celebrated daughter Amelie after she jumped into the boxing arena during a student fight night at her school, Loughborough University in England.

"My (not so) little lady continues to push the boundaries and challenge herself," Anstead wrote in an Instagram tribute.

"Can't say I was thrilled she threw herself into a boxing match ! But knowing how ambitious, committed, and strong she is.....it wasn't her I felt sorry for!! Go Ammo !! I love this lady! X," he concluded.

Later that month, the father of three shared a carousel of photos of Hudson as he graduated from preschool. In the pictures, Hudson smiled in his blue cap and gown and held up his promotion certificate.

"Oh WOW how that year has flown by," Anstead began his caption. "Today I was met by one very excited little boy who was desperate to share his end of year school book and certificate!"

Last year, Anstead was able to get all three of his kids together for a visit in America. He shared photos of their "pretty solid day" together on Instagram.

"Daytime beach. Evening BBQ. Night time s'mores," he captioned the series of photos. "That's a pretty SOLID day 🥰." The photos showed Amelie and Archie engaging in summer fun with their little brother.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.