Ant Anstead Shares Super Rare Photo With Girlfriend Renée Zellweger

One of our favorite celebrity couples, Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger, just posted the most adorable photo together on Instagram. The couple has largely kept their year-long relationship off of social media, which makes this rare photo of the two together even more special.

The pair have been Instagram official since August of 2021 after hitting it off on the set of Anstead's show Celebrity IOU Joyride in June 2021. Renée, AKA Bridget Jones, appeared on the show to show her gratitude to a set of twin brothers and nurses that cared for her late publicist Nanci Ryder during her battle with ALS. The pair met just 9 months after Anstead separated from his ex-wife, Flip or Flop star Christina Haack.

Zellweger and Anstead both boast successful careers in entertainment. Anstead is well known for his show For the Love of Cars, while Zellweger played the role of Bridget Jones and also starred in the 2019 film Judy. Anstead even helped Zellweger, a two time Academy Award winner, promote her new show The Thing About Pam on his social media.

Needless to say, fans of Ant and Renée alike are thrilled to see their power-couple love story unfold.

Ant captioned his July 10th couple post with Renée:

"This lady 🥰

Pure. Class.

Ren x"

Fans ran to the comment section to share their love for Renée and provide well wishes for the happy couple.

Actress Selma Blair said: "I could not agree more. One of the finest people alive. This lady. 💛"

Other commenters said:

“Love seeing Renee. You two are perfect together💕”

“Good for You Ant! You deserve a good woman by your side. 👍🏼”

“Love her as an actress and she appears to be one of the most humble & intelligent celebrities. Love Renee!”

If your dying for more Renée-Ant content, go watch their episode of Celebrity IOU Joyride on Discovery+. Here's to hoping we'll get more couple content from these two ASAP!

