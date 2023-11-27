Ant Anstead Shares Scenes from Thanksgiving with Son Hudson and Girlfriend Renée Zellweger: 'Thankful'

Anstead shares his son with ex Christina Hall and is also dad to daughter Amelie and son Archie

Ant Anstead/Instagram Ant Anstead and son Hudson

Ant Anstead is creating new memories this Thanksgiving.

On Sunday, the Celebrity IOU: Joyride host, 44, shared a series of photos on Instagram from his Thanksgiving celebrations, which included his 4-year-old son Hudson. The father-son duo spent time exploring the East Coast, snapping pictures at a museum and taking a selfie together.

Anstead also posted a picture of his Thanksgiving table, which included place settings for himself, his son, and girlfriend Renée Zellweger, 54.

"So much to be thankful for this Thanksgiving! Our East coast adventure included a peek at the Ringling museum 🎪 ❤️ x," Anstead captioned his post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related: Ant Anstead Celebrates 'Glowing Ball of Joy' Son Hudson's 4th Birthday: 'Grateful to Be Your Daddo'

Anstead shares Hudson with ex Christina Hall, 40. He is also dad to daughter Amelie, 19, and son Archie, 16, who he shares with ex Louise Storey.

In September, the proud dad celebrated Hudson's 4th birthday, posting pictures and videos from his birthday party. Anstead captured his son as he bounced through an indoor playground and watched in awe as his birthday cake was placed in front of him.

"Where has the past four years gone!?? Hudzo you are a glowing ball of joy and a rare and special gift!" Anstead wrote.

"It's been the best day!!! Hudzo has been treated like a prince all day sharing cakes with friends at school then ending the day with the best bounce party with his pals!"

"Blessed to have such a cool community of friends and fellow pizza eaters! Hudzo we love you and I am so grateful to be your daddo!!! ❤️💫," he concluded his caption.

Story continues

In June, the dad of three celebrated Hudson's graduation from preschool by posting a sweet tribute on Instagram. In the photos, Hudson grinned as he donned a blue cap and gown.

"Oh WOW how that year has flown by," Anstead began his caption. "Today I was met by one very excited little boy who was desperate to share his end of year school book and certificate!"

"He was so proud! And so am I at how far this little boy has come this past year! He's truly thriving and glowing! X," he concluded the post.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.