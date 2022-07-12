Ant Anstead Shares Pictures of Son Hudson's 'First Day' of Summer School: 'He's So Independent'

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cf4tPVJvq4m/ ant_anstead Verified Special first day for Hudzo at his new summer school…! This has been building up the past few days from him precisely choosing his new lunch box to exactly what he wants to wear today! (Of course he had to carry it the whole way!) He’s so independent and grown up and he has a real skip in his step. I am one proud daddo! ��x 1h

Ant Anstead is "one proud daddo!"

While sharing a carousel of cute images featuring himself and his 2-year-old son Hudson London on Monday, the Celebrity IOU: Joyride TV Host told his Instagram followers about the efforts Hudson put in to prepare himself for his new summer school.

"Special first day for Hudzo at his new summer school…!" Anstead, 43, began in the caption. "This has been building up the past few days from him precisely choosing his new lunch box to exactly what he wants to wear today! (Of course he had to carry it the whole way!)."

"He's so independent and grown up and he has a real skip in his step," he continued. "I am one proud daddo! 🥺x"

In one of the snaps, Anstead gave Hudson a kiss on his cheek while the toddler decked out in his adorable school attire including his blue lunch box and a bag pack.

Another sweet photo shows the father-son duo walking hand in hand as they headed out of their home.

Anstead shares Hudson with his ex-wife Christina Hall. The British TV host is also a dad to 18-year-old Amelie and 15-year-old Archie — whom he shares with ex-wife Louise Storey.

Last week, the father of three spent some quality time with all of his children, sharing photos of their "pretty solid day" together on Instagram.

"Daytime beach. Evening BBQ. Night time s'mores," he captioned the series of photos. "That's a pretty SOLID day 🥰"

In late April, Anstead filed for full custody of Hudson. Anstead — who is currently dating Renée Zellweger — filed the paperwork after he and Hall, 39, were granted joint legal and physical custody of Hudson following their divorce in July 2021.

Recently, Anstead replied to a commenter who brought up the custody battle in an Instagram post featuring just Amelie and Archie.

"Don't take away Hudson from his Mum you will never forgive yourself Ant," the user wrote in the comments section of the post.

In response, Anstead wrote back, "Huh? who told you that? That's the LAST thing I want!"