Ant Anstead Shares Photos from Special 'Solid' Summer Day with All Three of His Kids

Ant Anstead Shares Photos From 'Solid' Summer Day with All of His Kids

Ant Anstead/Instagram

Ant Anstead is cherishing time together with all of his kids.

On Thursday, the 43-year-old father of three spent some quality time with all of his children. He shared photos of their "pretty solid day" together on Instagram.

"Daytime beach. Evening BBQ. Night time s'mores," he captioned the series of photos. "That's a pretty SOLID day 🥰"

The photos show Anstead's older children, 18-year-old Amelie and 15-year-old Archie, — whom he shares with ex-wife Louise Storey — engaging in summer fun with their little brother, Hudson London, 2.

Since welcoming son Hudson with ex-wife Christina Hall in 2019, Anstead has had a tough time having all of his kids in the same place. The pandemic made it difficult for the Celebrity IOU: Joyride host's older children, who live in London with their mother, to spend time with their younger sibling.

Earlier this summer, Anstead shared an adorable series of photos on Instagram from a hardware store outing with his 2-year-old son over Memorial Day weekend. In the sweet shots, Hudson holds his dad's hand as he walks through the store and learns about different tools.

"A holiday weekend isn't complete without some DIY at home! And Hudzo is obsessed with tools, skills and craft! He has so many questions and he soaks it all up like a sponge!" Anstead wrote. "Today we made some cool alterations to Temple, and we did it from scratch ourselves…."

"My little apprentice x," he concluded the cute post.

RELATED: Ant Anstead Says Taking Son Hudson, 2, Away from Ex Christina Hall Is the 'Last Thing' He Wants

In late April, Anstead filed for full custody of Hudson. Anstead — who is currently dating Renée Zellweger — filed the paperwork after he and Hall were granted joint legal and physical custody of Hudson following their divorce in July 2021.

Recently, Anstead replied to a commenter who brought up the custody battle in an Instagram post featuring just Amelie and Archie.

"Don't take away Hudson from his Mum you will never forgive yourself Ant," the user wrote in the comments section of the post.

In response, Anstead wrote back, "Huh? who told you that? That's the LAST thing I want!"