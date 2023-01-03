Ant Anstead Explores London with His Three Kids, Marking Son Hudson's First Trip to the U.K.

Ant Anstead Takes Hudson to London for Quality Time with Older Siblings on First Trip Out of the Country

Ant Anstead rang in the New Year in London with all three of his children.

The dad of three shared photos on Instagram Tuesday documenting his first trip abroad with son Hudson, 3, as they traveled to the United Kingdom, where Anstead's older kids — son Archie, 16, and Amelie, 19, with ex-wife Louise Storey — live in London.

"What a simply INCREDIBLE week of adventures back in Blighty!" Anstead — who shares custody of Hudson with ex Christina Hall — captioned the first set of photos from the week with his kids.

"Hudzo and I spent Christmas morning on the sandy beach of Laguna then the rest of Christmas Day on a flight to the UK!! His first time ever out the US," the Celebrity IOU Joyride star continued.

"Which immediately called for us to get cosy clothes on for a muddy boots woodland walk with @amelieanstead & @archoanstead ❤️🥰🇬🇧 the perfect week x."

Later, the dad of three shared scenes of him teaching his son about cricket, only for the American-born boy to compare it to baseball.

"It's merely my parental duty to teach Hudzo British sports….. CRICKET 🏏," he wrote. "'Daddo it's like baseball…. 😂."

The toddler can be seen laughing as he swings the cricket bat around in the videos included in the Instagram post.

Last month, the former Wheeler Dealers host shared photos on Instagram from his little boy's school holiday concert. The auditorium photo showed rows of parents sitting and watching as their little ones performed on stage with their teachers.

"Oh my………! Melts! Hudzo Christmas performance at school was WAY too cute!!!!" he wrote.

"He was so excited the night before, we were practicing at bed time! And again over breakfast! The children all did so well! 🥰❤️," he wrote, concluding the caption by thanking Hudson's teacher.