Ant Anstead Congratulates Girlfriend Renée Zellweger on Her New Series: 'Beaming With Pride'

Ant Anstead is hyping up the leading lady in his life!

The Radford Returns star, 42, took to Instagram on Thursday to share the first trailer for The Thing About Pam, a new limited series starring his girlfriend of eight months, Renée Zellweger.

"Beaming with pride (and now sleeping with one eye open!)," he jokingly captioned the clip. "Ren's latest role!"

The two-time Oscar winner, 52, plays infamous murderer Pamela Hupp in the series, which is based on a true story. Hupp, a Missouri woman, is currently serving a life sentence after being convicted for the 2011 murder of her friend Betsy Faria, for which she allegedly framed Betsy's husband, Russell. She was also charged for the 2016 murder of Louis Gumpenberger, which prosecutors allege was part of a plot to divert attention away from her and back to Russell in his wife's death.

Zellweger was cast as Hupp in February, making her network television debut in the six-episode limited series, while also serving as an executive producer through her banner Big Picture Co.

Filming for the series took place in New Orleans, so Zellweger was away from Laguna Beach, Calif., where Anstead lives with his son, Hudson, 2 — whom he shares with his ex-wife HGTV star Christina Haack — for several months at the end of last year.

Anstead flew out to see Zellweger on set several times and even shared a few photos from his visits to Instagram. In October, he posted a photo of the two sharing a kiss in the Louisiana city.

"WOW there is something very special about New Orleans!" the British-born automotive expert and TV personality captioned his photo. "The late night wandering, the mind blowing history this nerd loves, the architecture, the blend of cultures, the food, the people, the smells and noises!"

He concluded the post: "All made made better by magical company to share it with…. [heart emoji]"

Anstead also took Hudson to New Orleans for Thanksgiving so they could spend it with Zellweger. The couple took the toddler to a New Orleans Saints football game, where the father of three snapped a sweet photo of the actress holding his son as they cheered on the home team.

In December, Zellweger also met Anstead's two oldest children — who live in the U.K. with their mother — in person for the first time while the teens were in California for Christmas.

Anstead met Zellweger on the set of his Discovery+ show Celebrity IOU: Joyride in early June. The pair began dating shortly thereafter, making their first public appearance as a couple in August and going Instagram official with their relationship a month later.

"There is so much respect between them," an entertainment source told PEOPLE in September. "They spend as much time as possible together when they aren't working on other projects. They truly like each other as well as their romantic attraction. The relationship is serious."

"Renée has found love again, a love where she feels confident and secure about herself," added the source. "And Ant, too, has had a lot of ups and downs, but seems to have stability in this romance."