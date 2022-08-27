Ant Anstead Celebrates Son Archie's 16th Birthday: 'I'm So Incredibly Proud of You'

Amanda Taylor
·2 min read
Ant Anstead in the UK
Ant Anstead in the UK

Ant Anstead/Instagram Ant Anstead with son Archie and daughter Amelie

Ant Anstead loves to celebrate his kids, and that is just what he did when the 43-year-old father of three posted on Saturday about the 16th birthday of his son, Archie.

"I cannot believe the legend @archoanstead is 16!" Anstead wrote in the caption. He repeated "SIXTEEN!!" with a "mind-blown" emoji.

The post featured a collage of throwback photos of the two over the years, including one of the teen posing in sunglasses and a suit complete with a bow tie.

The rest of Ant's caption was written to Archie, reading "Archo I am so incredibly proud of you, me doooood! You are BRILLIANT, funny, charming, inspiring, fun and so, so much more! I love you to the moon! ❤️#BestFriends x x"

RELATED: Ant Anstead Shares Photos from Special 'Solid' Summer Day with All Three of His Kids

Anstead shares two children —18-year-old Amelie and Archie — with ex-wife Louise Storey. He is also father to son Hudson, whom he shares with his second ex-wife, Flip or Flop co-host Christina Haack. The pair finalized their divorce last year.

Anstead is currently in a relationship with Renée Zellweger, who he started dating shortly after meeting her on the set of his Discovery+ show in early June 2021.

The couple spends lots of time with Anstead's three children, recently taking 2-year-old Hudson to the beach. Anstead posted about their adventure on his Instagram, joking it was "Parent level - 3/10" after his son had to walk home in nothing but a coat.

Ant Anstead's Son archie 16. https://www.instagram.com/p/ChxO8Xjp_oq/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D.
Ant Anstead's Son archie 16. https://www.instagram.com/p/ChxO8Xjp_oq/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D.

Ant Anstead/Instagram

The toddler appeared to have a blast playing in the water and later could be seen strolling home with his dad while wearing an oversized coat belonging to Zellweger.

"When a stroll to the beach (in clothes) ends with a fully soaked toddler...... said toddler obviously walks home in the missus coat," Anstead captioned the Instagram carousel of photos and videos from their sunny outing.

