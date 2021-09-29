Ant Anstead Calls Daughter Amelie His 'Best Friend' as He Celebrates Her 18th Birthday

ANT ANSTEAD/INSTAGRAM

Ant Anstead is one proud dad.

The Celebrity IOU: Joyride host, 42, celebrated his daughter Amelie's 18th birthday on Wednesday by sharing a lengthy tribute to his child on Instagram.

Alongside photos of his daughter throughout the years, Anstead began in the caption, "I CANNOT BELIEVE IT 🤯 My little girl is 18! EIGHTEEN today….!"

"I remember taking you home from hospital for the first time. We were young. Had no idea what we were doing. As I drove the car away your car seat fell to one side as we forgot to strap it in…… whoops….." he continued.

"The last 18 years has flashed by and it's been a privilege to witness the woman you have become," the TV personality wrote. "Ammo you have been a huge inspiration to me and many others. Your humour, brilliance, talent, energy and above all else kindness is infectious. You always come from a place of kindness."

Anstead went on to rave about the father-daughter duo's strong ties, writing, "You are my best friend! I love our bond, our connection, our secret handshake and our close relationship, I am one lucky daddo!"

"Don't change Ammo the path you are walking is so admirable and you continue to inspire all those around you! You inspire me," he told his daughter. "I love you my baby girl and love the lady that you have become. Wished I was half as cool as you!"

The former Wheelers Dealers star shares Amelie and 15-year-old son Archie with his first wife, Louise Herbert. Anstead tagged all three members of the family in his post.

"EIGHTEEN 🤯🤯" he added. "@amelieanstead ❤️x."

On his Instagram Stories, Anstead marked the occasion by posting a throwback picture from Amelie's childhood, in which the young girl is pictured wearing a Snow White costume. He followed up the post by sharing a candid shot of Amelie participating in an obstacle course in the present day.

"From princess to full on badass," the captions of the posts read when strung together.

In addition to Amelie and Archie, Anstead is also father to son Hudson, whom he shares with his second wife, Flip or Flop co-host Christina Haack.

Earlier this month, Anstead and Haack, 38, both marked their child's second birthday with sweet tributes to the toddler on social media.

Sharing several photos and videos from Hudson's birthday celebrations, Anstead wrote on Instagram: "Now THAT was a PARTY!!! We danced, ate cake, opened presents, ate more cake and it ended in a bonkers water fight and soggy cake! Perfect!"

Meanwhile, Haack shared from her account, "Happy 2️⃣ Birthday Hudson!! Such a sweet, active and smart boy. He loves to try and figure things out for himself and has this mischievous look on his face while doing it haha. He's talking a lot already but his favorite word in our home is 'Cash' 🐶. We love you!"