Ant And Dec Tease New SM:TV Special – And It's Already Been Filmed

Ant and Dec have confirmed that an SM:TV reunion special, featuring themselves and Cat Deeley, has already been filmed.

During an interview with Zoe Ball on her Radio 2 show, the pair revealed they’d already recorded a nostalgic one-off look back at the hit children’s show, which will be airing later in 2020.

“There’s definitely an SM:TV reunion,” Dec explained. “We’ve filmed a show looking back at the story of SM:TV and how it came about.

“That’s going to be on later in the year. We’ve recorded that already.”

Ant and Dec, pictured in 2019 (Photo: Mike Marsland via Getty Images)

Asked whether a one-off return for SM:TV Live could be in the pipeline, Dec added: “We should just do another one time. Just do it. But do it 9.25 on a Saturday morning for three hours, get some bands on.”

He added that while he and Ant would “love to do it”, he “doesn’t know if we can”.

Ant and Dec hosted SM:TV Live with Cat Deeley for three years, eventually stepping down in 2001, around the time they began presenting Pop Idol on Saturday nights.

SM:TV was known for its unpredictable – and usually fairly chaotic – live studio segments, which included recurring features like the quiz Challenge Ant, the game show Wonky Donkey and Chums, a weekly parody of Friends.

Ant and Dec with Cat Deeley in 1998, the year SM:TV Live debuted (Photo: Ken McKay/Shutterstock)

The presenting duo were previously tipped to have been reuniting with Cat for a one-off instalment of SM:TV in 2018, to commemorate the show’s 20th anniversary.

However, these plans were seemingly quashed when Ant decided to take some time out of the spotlight to focus on his recovery, following his arrest for drink-driving.

