Ant, Dec And Cat Deeley Share First Look At SM:TV Reunion And Now We Couldn't Be More Excited

Ant and Dec and Cat Deeley have shared the first look at their reunion for the upcoming SM:TV Live documentary.

The trio recently got back together to celebrate the Saturday morning kids TV series for a one-off documentary, looking back at the story of the hit show and how it came about.

Having been filmed over the summer, Ant and Dec posted an image from the recording on Instagram, showing them sitting with Cat on an exact replica of the former SM:TV set.

They captioned the photo simply: “Excited? #reunion.”

Cat also shared the same photo on her Instagram, writing: “SMTV reunion @antanddec ...... All those in favour say ‘I’.....”

She then shared a throwback photo of herself and the duo on the SM:TV sofa in the early days of the show, adding: “Those were the days...”

As well as the documentary, Ant recently told Zoe Ball’s Radio 2 Breakfast Show that they would also love to film a special episode of SM:TV Live on a Saturday morning, but noted he didn’t know if it would be possible in the current circumstances.

Ant, Dec and Cat Deeley on SMTV in the late 90s (Photo: ITV) More

Ant and Dec were previously tipped to have been reuniting with Cat for a one-off instalment of SM:TV in 2018, to commemorate the show’s 20th anniversary.

However, these plans were seemingly quashed when Ant took some time out of the spotlight to focus on his recovery, following his arrest for drink-driving.

Ant, Dec and Cat hosted SM:TV Live together for three years, before the Geordie pair stepped down in 2001, with Cat later hosting with the likes of James Redmond, Tess Daly and Brian Dowling.

SM:TV was known for its unpredictable – and usually fairly chaotic – live studio segments, which included recurring features like the quiz Challenge Ant, the game show Wonky Donkey and Chums, a weekly parody of Friends.

READ MORE:

12 Things Ant, Dec And Cat Absolutely Have To Include In A SM:TV Live Reunion Special

Cat Deeley’s Incredible Story About Mariah Carey On SM:TV Is The Stuff Of Legend

Ant, Dec And Cat Deeley's SM:TV Screen Test Shows Just How Far They Came As A Trio

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.