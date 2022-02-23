Answer on potential second surgery for Joe Harris coming this week?
Scotto: The other update I wanted to share regarding Brooklyn is regarding Joe Harris. I’m told by a source that they’re going to see how things go with him this week in terms of whether he needs a possible second surgery or not.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
A look at the futures of LeBron James and Zion Williamson, NBA free agency, why Goran Dragic signed with the Nets, a Joe Harris injury update, and more with @Yossi Gozlan on the @Jorge Sierra podcast. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 10:31 AM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
We’re looking at a very deep team if the Nets can get these guys on the floor together…
KD
Kyrie (p/t)
Ben Simmons
Joe Harris (?)
Patty Mills
Seth Curry
Andre Drummond
LaMarcus Aldridge
Goran Dragic
Blake Griffin
Cam Thomas
Nic Claxton – 2:14 PM
Dave Early: Steve Nash says he’s not sure if Joe Harris will be ready for on court practice work post All Star Break. I get the sense whenever Joe is ready for that the team and player will make a determination if he needs another ankle surgery or he can begin ramp up for eventual return. -via Twitter @DavidEarly / February 17, 2022
Nick Friedell: Nash says there is no update on Joe Harris. He said every option is still on the table. -via Twitter @NickFriedell / February 16, 2022
Brian Lewis: Steve Nash said its still unclear if Joe Harris will need a second ankle surgery. #Nets -via Twitter @NYPost_Lewis / February 12, 2022