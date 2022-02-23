Answer on potential second surgery for Joe Harris coming this week?

Scotto: The other update I wanted to share regarding Brooklyn is regarding Joe Harris. I’m told by a source that they’re going to see how things go with him this week in terms of whether he needs a possible second surgery or not.

