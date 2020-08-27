Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN) Pays A US$0.28 Dividend In Just Three Days

It looks like Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN) is about to go ex-dividend in the next three days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 31st of August will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 17th of September.

Ansell's next dividend payment will be AU$0.28 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed AU$0.50 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Ansell stock has a trailing yield of around 1.7% on the current share price of A$40.58. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Ansell's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Ansell can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Ansell paid out a comfortable 41% of its profit last year. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Ansell generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Fortunately, it paid out only 27% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's positive to see that Ansell's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. It's not encouraging to see that Ansell's earnings are effectively flat over the past five years. It's better than seeing them drop, certainly, but over the long term, all of the best dividend stocks are able to meaningfully grow their earnings per share.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Ansell has delivered 7.8% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Ansell? Earnings per share have been flat, although at least the company is paying out a low and conservative percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's definitely not great to see earnings falling, but at least there may be some buffer before the dividend gets cut. In summary, while it has some positive characteristics, we're not inclined to race out and buy Ansell today.

