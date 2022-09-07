Ansel Elgort Recreates Iconic Dirty Dancing Lift with Shailene Woodley — See the Photo!

TORONTO, ONTARIO - SEPTEMBER 07: (L-R) Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort attend The Hollywood Foreign Press Association and The Hollywood Reporter party at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival at Four Seasons Hotel Toronto on September 07, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter)

George Pimentel/Getty

Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley are a dynamic duo!

The longtime friends and on-screen costars reunited to reenact the famous lift from the 1987 film Dirty Dancing.

Sharing the end result on his Instagram, Elgort, 28, wrote in the caption, "Clean dancing w Shai 💚🇮🇹❤️."

Woodley, 30, also shared some behind-the-scenes clips via her Instagram Story showing the duo practicing their moves to recreate Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey's iconic moment from the movie.

In the series of IG Stories, the actress explained to her followers that it "took a few tries" to nail the lift before they "finally got there."

Elgort and Woodley starred together in 2014's The Fault in Our Stars, in which they played cancer-stricken teens who fall in love and embark on an adventure in Europe.

The two also starred together in the Divergent series, playing a brother and sister in a dystopian society.

Woodley previously opened up about how their longtime friendship helped their on-screen chemistry in The Fault in Our Stars.

"There's something really beautiful about working with someone again and again and again, because the more you get to know somebody on a personal level, the more free you feel artistically," she said.

"I think that if Ansel and I hadn't known each other from Divergent, our relationship in this movie would not be what it is," she added.