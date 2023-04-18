Ansarada Group Limited (ASX:AND) Looks Inexpensive But Perhaps Not Attractive Enough

You may think that with a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 1.8x Ansarada Group Limited (ASX:AND) is a stock worth checking out, seeing as almost half of all the Software companies in Australia have P/S ratios greater than 2.8x and even P/S higher than 7x aren't out of the ordinary. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

What Does Ansarada Group's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

With revenue growth that's inferior to most other companies of late, Ansarada Group has been relatively sluggish. It seems that many are expecting the uninspiring revenue performance to persist, which has repressed the growth of the P/S ratio. If this is the case, then existing shareholders will probably struggle to get excited about the future direction of the share price.

How Is Ansarada Group's Revenue Growth Trending?

Ansarada Group's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver limited growth, and importantly, perform worse than the industry.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew revenue by an impressive 23% last year. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow revenue by 54% in total over the last three years. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing revenue over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 11% each year as estimated by the three analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to expand by 21% per annum, which is noticeably more attractive.

With this information, we can see why Ansarada Group is trading at a P/S lower than the industry. It seems most investors are expecting to see limited future growth and are only willing to pay a reduced amount for the stock.

What We Can Learn From Ansarada Group's P/S?

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

As expected, our analysis of Ansarada Group's analyst forecasts confirms that the company's underwhelming revenue outlook is a major contributor to its low P/S. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/S as they concede future revenue probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

