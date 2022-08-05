AnPac Bio Announces Appointment of New Directors and Co-Chief Executive Officer

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd.

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (“AnPac Bio,” the “Company” or “we”) (ANPC), a biotechnology company with operations in the United States and China focused on early cancer screening and detection, announced that effective August 2, 2022, the board of directors appointed Jiawen Kang as a member of the board of directors of the Company (the “Board”) and a member of the Audit Committee and Nominating Committee. On that date, the Company also appointed Yuyang Cui as (a) Co-Chairman of the Board and (b) Co-Chief Executive Officer of the Company.



As Co-CEO of the Company, Yuyang Cui will be primarily responsible for (i) searching and presenting potential business opportunities to the Company and the Board as well as (ii) the capital markets strategy and related activities for AnPac Bio. Chris Chang Yu has since been re-designated as the Co-Chief Executive Officer of the Company, with primary responsibilities for the general operations and all related businesses except for the duties that are outlined for Mr. Cui.

As previously reported, on July 14, 2022, written resolutions were passed by a majority of the votes of all shareholders entitled to vote at a general meeting authorizing, among others, (1) the removal of Aidong Chen and Sheng Liu as members of the Board; (2) the removal of Aidong Chen as Co-Chairman of the Board and Co-Chief Executive Officer of the Company; and (3) the re-designation of Chris Chang Yu as Chief Executive Officer of the Company and Chairman of the Board.

About AnPac Bio

AnPac Bio is a biotechnology company focused on early cancer screening and detection, with 155 issued patents as of March 31, 2022. With two certified clinical laboratories in China and one CLIA and CAP accredited clinical laboratory in the United States, AnPac Bio performs a suite of cancer screening and detection tests, including CDA (Cancer Differentiation Analysis), bio-chemical, immunological, and genomics tests. According to a report by Frost & Sullivan, AnPac Bio ranked first globally in multi-cancer screening and detection test sample volume (accumulative to January 2021). AnPac Bio’s CDA technology platform has been shown in retrospective validation studies to be able to detect the risk of over 20 different cancer types with high sensitivity and specificity.

