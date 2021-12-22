Anoto to launch long awaited Echo II in February

Anoto Group AB (publ) (“Anoto” or “the Company”) announces that the Company will be launching new Echo II pens from February 2022. Echo II, the new audio pen which replaces the best-selling Echo pen will be ready to launch with new features, including a state-of-the-art noise cancellation technology, which significantly eliminates paper scratching sound.



"There were some confusions regarding the timing of the launch of Echo II. I decided that we will start production in January and start selling Echo II pens from February next year. There is a significant pent- up demand for an audio pen (Echo) which has been the perennial best seller among entire Anoto ecosystem. The updated software is also ready which will make the Echo experience much better than the last version. The new Echo II has not only a desktop application but can be used in conjunction with Livescribe+ mobile app. Echo II also has Bluetooth connectivity which was not available in the previous version. We believe the launch of Echo II will reboot Livescribe sales," says Joonhee Won, CEO of Anoto.

For further information, please contact:

Joonhee Won, CEO, Anoto Group AB (publ)

For more information about Anoto, please visit www.anoto.com or email ir@anoto.com

Anoto Group AB (publ), Reg.No. 556532-3929, Flaggan 1165, SE-116 74 Stockholm

This information is information that Anoto Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 22 December 2021 at 08:00 CET.

About Anoto Group

Anoto is a publicly held Swedish technology company known globally for innovation in the area of information-rich patterns and the optical recognition of those patterns. It is a leader in digital writing and drawing solutions, having historically used its proprietary technology to develop smartpens and related software. These smartpens enrich the daily lives of millions of people around the world. Anoto currently has three main business lines: Livescribe retail, Enterprise Forms and OEM. Anoto also owns Knowledge AI, a leading AI based education solution company, as its majority-controlled subsidiary. Anoto is traded on the Small Cap list of Nasdaq Stockholm under ANOT.

Story continues

Attachment



