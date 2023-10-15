Another young girl dies after falling from Kyiv high-rise

The police are establishing all the circumstances of the child's death

A 12-year-old girl died in Kyiv as a result of a fall from a high-rise building on Oct. 15, the press service of the Kyiv police reported.

The girl is the fifth child to have apparently died from falling from a great height since the beginning of the month.

The child's body was found without signs of life in the yard of a high-rise building on Mykola Hulak Street in the Obolonskyi district of the Ukrainian capital. The police investigative team, juvenile inspectors, operatives and doctors are investgating at the scene.

According to preliminary investigation findings, the girl died as a result of the fall.

On Oct. 2 in Kyiv, siblings born in 2005 and 2006 died after falling from the 23rd floor of a building. Investigators have classified the deaths as suspected suicides under Part 2 Article 115 of Ukraine's Criminal Code.

On Oct. 9, the bodies of two others girls were found near a high-rise building on Honore de Balzac Street in Kyiv.

