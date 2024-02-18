Another 'Yellowstone' Prequel Is in the Works. Here's What We Know about '1944'

Yellowstone fans are mourning the end of an era with the series finale in sight, but now there’s a silver lining.

In addition to 1923 being renewed for a second season, Taylor Sheridan’s beloved Dutton dynasty has been greenlit for yet another prequel, with a fourth on the agenda shortly thereafter.

"On the heels of 1883 and 1923’s success, our new planned spinoffs, 1944 and 2024, will take audiences on a thrilling, new, and unexpected journey with the complex and compelling storytelling that has become a hallmark of the franchise and has helped turn it into a worldwide cultural phenomenon—thanks to the creative mastermind of Taylor Sheridan," Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios CEO Chris McCarthy said in a statement.

Keep reading to learn everything we know about the new Yellowstone prequel.

Who will be in 1944 and where will the plotline lead?

While the details of 1944 remain unclear, there are a few routes it could take. Falling just 21 years after 1923, 1944 could very well showcase Spencer and Alexandra Dutton (Brendan Sklenar and Julia Schaepfer) later in life. Alternatively, the show could highlight an entire new generation of Duttons. As for events that could inspire the direction of the show, given the timing, there’s a good chance World War II will play a role.

When will 1944 premiere?

The details of the 1944 release date aren’t yet solidified. Given the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, we know that the second season of 1923 probably won’t return until early 2025, which means 1944 likely won’t either. We're expecting the series to air on Paramount+ along with the other Yellowstone spinoffs.

As always, as soon as we have more details, we’ll share them.

