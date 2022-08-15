'Another World' Soap Star Robyn Griggs Dies At 49

Robyn Griggs, an actor who starred in the soap operas “Another World” and “One Life to Live,” has died. She was 49.

Her death was announced in a statement on her Facebook page Saturday.

“Hi everyone, With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing,” the statement began. “However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories.”

“I will never forget how open she was to telling her story, and accepting of me helping her tell it. She wanted to help people and spread the word of her story to do it. I was honored to do so. RIP my friend, I love you and smile when I think of you.”

Robyn Griggs at the 10th Annual Soap Opera Digest Awards in Beverly Hills, California, in February 1994. (Photo: Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images)

Griggs was open on social media about her battle with cervical cancer. In a July update, she said she would undergo chemotherapy for four new tumors, two on her liver, one on an abdominal muscle, and one on a lymph node.

A GoFundMe page raising money for her medical bills said she had gone to the doctor for a pap smear in 2020 and learned that she had stage 4 endocervical adenocarcinoma.

Griggs played Stephanie Hobart on “One Life to Live″ and Maggie Cory on “Another World” in the 1990s. As a child, she appeared on Nickelodeon’s “Rated K.”

She also appeared in several films, including “Severe Injuries,” “Dead Clowns” and “Hellweek.”

