Another woman sought protective order against Trevor Bauer in 2020 after alleged assault

Warning: The following article contains graphic allegations of sexual assault and domestic violence.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer was the subject of a protective order by another woman in 2020, according to the Washington Post.

Bauer is currently on administrative leave from MLB as the league investigates allegations of assault against him. Bauer reportedly engaged in what began as consensual sex with a woman that turned violent. Bauer is accused of choking a woman unconscious during sex, having anal sex and punching her in the head multiple times, all without the woman's consent. He has not pitched for the Dodgers since June 28.

Prior to that encounter, Bauer was reportedly involved in another similar incident that led a different woman to seek a protective order against Bauer in 2020. An Ohio woman sought a protective order against Bauer after reportedly receiving repeated threats from the pitcher.

The 2020 protective order stems from an encounter the woman had with Bauer in 2017, when he pitched for Cleveland. A police report was filed after the woman showed pictures of her red eyes to police, claiming Bauer was responsible.

Police arrested the woman for underage drinking at the time. The woman was an adult at the time of the encounter, but was not the legal drinking age. It's unclear whether police investigated the woman's allegations following the 2017 encounter, according to the Post.

The woman also claimed Bauer caused bruises on the woman's face and blood in her eye after reportedly choking and punching her during sex without consent in 2018.

The Post was able to obtain text messages between Bauer and the woman, in which Bauer reportedly said he would go to jail for murder if he met up with the woman again.

The Post also obtained copies of messages Bauer allegedly sent the woman, which her lawyers said prompted her to seek an order of protection. “I don’t feel like spending time in jail for killing someone,” reads one. “And that’s what would happen if I saw you again.”

The Ohio woman sought the order after reportedly receiving threats from Bauer, including Bauer allegedly telling the woman he would send a video of the two having sex to a member of the woman's family.

MLB investigators reportedly sought information from the 2017 encounter, but the police report was expunged, according to the Post.

Trevor Bauer, his lawyer and agent deny all allegations

In a statement to the Post, Bauer's lawyer and agent called the allegations against Bauer "categorically false."

Bauer released a statement Saturday claiming the Washington Post ran a "salacious story" full of false information.

While I have allowed my representatives to speak on my behalf over the last six weeks, I can no longer be silent. I will speak very candidly about the current petition when appropriate, but need to address the allegations made today in The Washington Post. pic.twitter.com/VhDNQyM1cb — Trevor Bauer (トレバー・バウアー) (@BauerOutage) August 14, 2021

Bauer attempted to discredit the Ohio woman's story, saying the woman is trying to extort Bauer for money.

The Dodgers declined to comment when asked if they were aware of the allegations in Ohio before signing Bauer.

