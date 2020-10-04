With another win, the Saskatchewan Party could cement its place among the province's political dynasties

Pre-campaign polls have suggested that the Saskatchewan Party could win another big victory in the Oct. 26 provincial election. The party could even capture a majority of ballots cast in the province for the fourth consecutive time.

Coupled with the Conservative sweep of Saskatchewan in last year's federal election, another big win for the Saskatchewan Party would only further cement what has become the modern conservative era in Saskatchewan's political history.

But that is just latest chapter for a province that has come a long way from its political origins.

The strength of conservative parties in Saskatchewan in recent years — be it the federal Conservatives or the Saskatchewan Party — has been impressive.

The two parties have chalked up a record of 150 wins and only 25 losses at the riding level in provincial and federal general elections since 2008, capturing a majority of the vote in six of the last seven elections. Every other party has received less than 33 per cent of the province wide vote since then.

It is the kind of dominance from one part of the political spectrum that Saskatchewan has rarely seen — though wins by one party for decades at a time has been quite common in the province's political history.

Saskatchewan's Liberal origins

It might be hard to imagine, but Saskatchewan was once a Liberal bastion.

The Liberals governed Saskatchewan for all but five of its first 39 years as a province. At both the provincial and federal levels, the Liberals towered over their rivals thanks to their support among farmers and immigrants. In the 1920s, the Saskatchewan Liberals bucked the trend as farmer governments were elected in Alberta and Manitoba.

There were strong ties between Liberals at both levels of government for much of this period, with premiers Charles Dunning and James Gardiner eventually making the jump to become powerful members of the federal cabinet. When Mackenzie King lost his Ontario seat in the 1925 federal election, the riding in Prince Albert was made available to him. He continued to be the MP from Prince Albert until 1945.

Saskatchewan was an important part of King's electoral strategy in the 1920s and 1930s, as the province had the third-most seats in the House of Commons. With dominant performances in Quebec and Saskatchewan — an electoral coalition that is also hard to imagine today — the Liberals could make up for their weakness in other parts of the country.

The shift to the left

The Great Depression changed Saskatchewan, but the Liberals were fortunate to be out of power when the stock market crashed in 1929. That put them in a good position to return to office in 1934 after one term of Conservative rule.

By the Second World War, however, the Liberals were seen to have lost touch with their supporters. The political machine built up under Gardiner had gotten rusty and the socialist appeal of the Co-operative Commonwealth Federation (CCF) grew across the country, especially in Saskatchewan.

After the CCF came to power under Tommy Douglas, the party came to dominate politics in Saskatchewan. The provincial and federal wings — the federal CCF was led by Saskatchewan MP M.J. Coldwell — won the most votes in all eight provincial and federal elections held between 1944 and 1957.

