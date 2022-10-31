Another water park is coming to North Texas, this one with a 12-story hotel resort

Long-delayed plans for a massive North Texas water park, entertainment center and 12-story resort are moving forward in Grapevine.

The City Council in October approved rezoning for Stand Rock Hospitality’s water park resort just north of Grapevine Mills Mall, along State Highway 121.

The 661-room project will feature a 2-acre outdoor water park and 95,000-square-foot indoor water park. More than 400 hotel rooms and 166 timeshare units make up the 12-story resort. The resort also will include more than 24,000 square feet of meeting space and 65,000 square feet of entertainment space.

The new resort at 3509 N. Grapevine Mills Blvd. will be the second-largest development in Grapevine after the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center. It will also compete with Great Wolf Lodge less than four miles away.

The city originally approved plans for the Stand Rock Hospitality resort in 2016 and adopted changes in 2018, but those permits eventually expired after development stalled. New details were released in 2020, with developers estimating the project at $300 million.

The resort will create 400 to 450 new jobs to staff the hotel and water park, according to Stand Rock Hospitality. Construction on the project is expected to begin in mid-2023 and open in spring of 2025.

Wisconsin-based Stand Rock Hospitality’s portfolio includes four resorts in that state, plus Wilderness at the Smokies east of Knoxville, which is the largest indoor water park in Tennessee, and the Camelback Lodge & Indoor Waterpark in the Poconos Mountains of Pennsylvania.