Another Twitter Hack Hits the NFT Community

Another phishing scam has hit the non-fungible token (NFT) community, with the latest target being the social media accounts of NFT influencer Zeneca.

The compromised Twitter and Discord accounts linked to a fake airdrop for the influencer’s “Zen Academy Founders Pass,” tricking unsuspecting users into connecting their wallets. The damage from the attack remains unknown.

Hey everyone wanted to do something special for the community so here I go!



I would like to announce the official release of the Zen Academy Founders Pass airdrop.



There will be 333 of these passes to start off. The lucky few that manage to get one (1/2) — - (@Zeneca_33) July 19, 2022

The hack is believed to be a part of a widespread threat against the NFT community, first alluded to on Monday in a tweet by the Bored Ape Yacht Club creator Yuga Labs.

Our security team has been tracking a persistent threat group that targets the NFT community. We believe that they may soon be launching a coordinated attack targeting multiple communities via compromised social media accounts. Please be vigilant and stay safe. — Yuga Labs (@yugalabs) July 18, 2022

Users began flagging Zeneca’s account as compromised within minutes of the tweet being sent. Justin Tayler, Twitter’s head of consumer product marketing, locked down the account 40 minutes after the hack took place. Twitter did not respond to CoinDesk’s request for comment on the scope of the attack.

The hack is far from the first of its kind targeting the NFT community, with Discord scams and impersonations becoming increasingly common. The last significant hack came in early June, when a Bored Ape Yacht Club Discord moderator had his account compromised in similar fashion.