After another transfer, where is high school All-American Kendre Harrison playing now?

Kendre Harrison is headed back to Reidsville.

Harrison, a 6-foot-7, 245-pound junior tight end that ESPN has ranked No. 10 nationally among all high school football players in all grades, posted on social media Monday that he was back at his old school.

Sources told The Observer that Harrison was re-enrolled and attending class at Reidsville, near Greensboro, on Monday.

Harrison caused a national stir, in recruiting circles, when he announced just before the season that he was transferring to Providence Day, a private school in Charlotte, and moving in with a relative.

The Observer reported Friday that Harrison did not play in the Chargers’ 63-15 win over rival Charlotte Country Day.

He played in three games with the Chargers (3-1), who play Arden’s Christ School at home Friday.

Reidsville won the N.C. 2A state public school basketball and football state championships last season with Harrison, then a sophomore, on both rosters. Harrison was named the MaxPreps national male athlete of the year.

Reidsville (4-0) beat Eastern Alamance, 45-14, last Friday and plays at home against North Forsyth (3-2) on Friday. Harrison is expected to play in that game.