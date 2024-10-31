Another third-quarter drought proves costly for Heat. Takeaways from loss to new-look Knicks

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) dribbles while defended by New York Knicks players during an NBA game at the Kaseya Center on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, in Miami, Fla.

Five takeaways from the Miami Heat’s 116-107 loss the New York Knicks (2-2) on Wednesday at Kaseya Center to close its two-game homestand at 1-1. Next up for the Heat (2-2) is a matchup against the Washington Wizards on Saturday in Mexico City:

Another third-quarter drought for the Heat proved very costly against the Knicks.

With 8:20 left in the third quarter, the night seemed to be going well for the Heat. Nikola Jovic had just hit a three-pointer to put the Heat ahead by 13 points — Miami’s biggest lead of the game.

But then the Heat’s third-quarter drought happened.

The Knicks went on to close the period on a 30-10 run to turn that 13-point deficit into a seven-point lead entering the fourth quarter.

The Knicks never trailed again, playing with the lead for the entire fourth quarter on their way to the comeback win.

The Heat pulled within four points with 5:40 to play in the final period, but the Knicks went on a 9-1 run to extend their lead to 12 points and seal the victory.

It marked third third time in the first four games that the Heat has lost the third quarter. The Heat has been outscored by double digits in all three of those third quarters.

The Orlando Magic outscored the Heat 39-18 in the third quarter of the season opener on Oct. 23.

The Detroit Pistons outscored the Heat 26-14 in the third quarter on Monday.

And the Knicks outscored the Heat 35-22 in the third quarter on Wednesday.

Tyler Herro led the Heat with 34 points on on 12-of-20 shooting from the field and 8-of-13 shooting on threes, five rebounds and seven assists against the Knicks.

But the Heat’s leading duo of Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler were relatively quiet, combining for just 26 points on Wednesday. They combined to average 40.1 points per game last regular season.

Adebayo closed with 11 points on 3-of-7 shooting from the field, 0-of-2 shooting on threes and 5-of-6 shooting from the foul line, three rebounds and four assists.

Butler finished with 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field, 0-of-2 shooting on threes and 3-of-4 shooting from the foul line, four rebounds and four assists.

This was the Heat’s first look at the new-look Knicks. New York was impressive.

The Knicks traded for Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns this past offseason to add to an already talented roster anchored by Jalen Brunson.

Towns was fantastic on Wednesday, dominating with a game-high 44 points on 17-of-24 shooting from the field, 4-of-5 shooting on threes and 6-of-6 shooting from the foul line, 12 rebounds and two assists.

“He’s a bonafide scorer,” Spoelstra said when asked ahead of Wednesday’s game about the Knicks’ addition of Towns. “He’s big, he can do it in a lot of different ways. His three-point spacing, shooting fits with what they want to do.”

Bridges ended the win with 17 points, three rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks.

The Knicks’ revamped roster is still clearly building chemistry on both ends of the court at this early stage of the season. New York’s goal is to take the next step after being eliminated in the second round of the playoffs in each of the last two seasons.

“I think they’re trying to improve,” Adebayo said on Wednesday of the Knicks’ moves. “I feel like they’re set on that stage of trying to get over that hump, trying to get to that promised land like we are,” he said. “When you see moves like that, you understand they don’t wanna be booted anymore in the conference finals or in the second round. They wanna make it to the Finals.”

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra has said repeatedly that he wants to take advantage of the team’s depth. He’s taking that approach as he works through the bench rotation early this season.

Jaime Jaquez Jr., Duncan Robinson and Thomas Bryant have been fixtures in the Heat’s bench rotation through the first four games of the regular season.

But the bench rotation has been in flux after those first three players between Haywood Highsmith, Alec Burks and Dru Smith.

In the Heat’s season-opening loss to the Orlando Magic on Oct. 23, Haywood Highsmith played as the fourth reserve. Smith only played late in the lopsided loss and Burks did not play.

In the Heat’s win over the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday, Burks was the fourth reserve used. Highsmith did not play and Smith logged just 2:51.

In the Heat’s win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday, Highsmith and Burks played off the bench to give the Heat a 10-man rotation. Smith did not play.

In Wednesday’s loss, Smith played to complete the Heat’s nine-man rotation. Highsmith and Burks did not play against the Knicks.

Smith recrded two points, four rebounds and three blocks in 16 minutes off the bench.

Heat guard Josh Richardson is now dealing with a new injury.

Richardson missed Wednesday’s game against the Knicks with a strained left calf.

Richardson, 31, has yet to play through the Heat’s first four games of the regular season. He missed the entire preseason as he worked his way back from March surgery on his right shoulder and then was held out of the first two games of the regular season with left heel enthesopathy.

The only time Richardson has been available and in uniform so far this season came in Monday’s home win over the Detroit Pistons. But he did not play in the game.

Now, Richardson is dealing with a calf issue.

The Heat also was without Kevin Love (personal reasons) and Josh Christopher (G League) against the Knicks. Love, who is expected to be Miami’s backup center, has missed the Heat’s first four games this regular season because of personal reasons.

The Knicks were without Precious Achiuwa (left hamstring strain), Kevin McCullar Jr. (G League) and Mitchell Robinson (left ankle surgery) against the Heat.

Next up for the Heat is a lot of time on the road.

After Wednesday’s loss to the Knicks, the Heat plays seven of its next eight games on the road.

This stretch begins Saturday against the Wizards in Mexico City.

The Heat then returns home for one game, hosting the Sacramento Kings on Monday.

Then it’s back on the road for the Heat, embarking on a season-long six-game trip that spans 12 days and features matchups against the Phoenix Suns on Nov. 6, Denver Nuggets on Nov. 8, Minnesota Timberwolves on Nov. 10, Detroit Pistons on Nov. 12, and ends with back-to-back games against the Indiana Pacers on Nov. 15 and 17.

Making things even tougher for the Heat is the fact that five of the opponents during that six-game trip made the playoffs last season.