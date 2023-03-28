US weather forecast today: Up to 4 feet of snow in parts of California; flash flooding and severe thunderstorm risk in South

Many California and Oregon residents can expect additional snow and strong winds Tuesday, as yet another winter storm takes aim on the already saturated area.

Up to 4 feet of snow is possible Tuesday in some parts of northern California, along with winds of up to 65 mph.

And the storm isn’t expected to dissipate after hitting the Golden State. It is also expected to bring severe weather across the Great Plains and Mississippi Valley by Thursday and especially Friday, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.

In parts of the South, rain will continue Tuesday, bringing downpours from Louisiana to the Carolinas. The area is recovering from a flurry of tornadoes that hit the Mississippi Delta region in recent days, leaving more than 20 people dead.

Here’s what you need to know.

What is thundersnow and how does it form? Explaining how a thunderstorm can produce snow

What is wind chill? Understanding the wind chill index and how it's calculated

Storm barrels into California, Oregon

Winter storm conditions stretched from central California through Oregon on Tuesday, with snowfall accumulations expected to reach up to 4 feet in some areas.

"Extreme winter storm impacts are expected in the Sierra Nevada Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday evening due to blowing snow, snow load, and snow amounts up to 4 feet," the National Weather Service in Hanford, California, said. "Travel is not advised."

A winter storm warning is in effect into Wednesday morning in parts of northern California. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 feet were possible in the Mount Shasta area, with some places reaching up to 4 feet and winds gusting up to 65 mph.

Up to 4 feet of snow is also expected in western Plumas County and the surrounding areas, with a winter storm warning extending to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Travel in the area could be “impossible,” the weather service in Sacramento warned, with strong winds expected to cause tree damage.

If people must travel, they should keep an extra flashlight, food and water in their vehicles, officials said.

Story continues

More wet weather forecast in South

The dangerous flash flooding that hit parts of the southern and central U.S. last week and into the weekend hasn’t completely let up, with the wet pattern expected to continue on Tuesday, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.

Downpours, with possibilities of flash flooding and severe thunderstorms, extended from Louisiana to the Carolina coasts through Tuesday, reaching as far south as Florida.

Rainfall totals of more than 2 inches were expected in parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina through Tuesday night.

Before-and-after the tornadoes: Maps and satellite images show aftermath in Mississippi, Alabama

A weatherman and a brief prayer: How journalists help during moments of tragedy, trauma

Winter storm tracker

National Weather Radar

Contributing: Amanda Lee Myers, Jordan Mendoza; USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: US weather forecast today: Snow in California, Oregon; rain in South