Another store brand pancake mix, Walmart’s, is recalled for possible cable fragments

One lot of Walmart’s 32-ounce boxes of Great Value Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix has been recalled after “fragments from a cable used to clear the processing line were discovered in a limited amount of product.”

That’s from the FDA-posted recall notice written by Continental Mills, which posted Sunday. If it sounds familiar, it’s the same reason Continental Mills gave Friday for the not-food-in-your-food recall that yanked two lots of Kroger’s Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix off shelves.

So, the mistake involves the nation’s two largest grocery sellers.

READ MORE: Cable fragments found in Kroger pancake mix get it recalled in Florida, 16 other states.

The lot No. recalled is KX2063 with a best by date of 09/01/2023. Walmart has posted a list of stores involved, which include Florida; Texas; Kentucky; Missouri; Mississippi; Alabama; Arkansas; Trinidad, Colorado; Iowa; Indiana; Kansas; Louisiana; Michigan; Nebraska; New Mexico; Ohio; Oklahoma; and Tennessee.

Great Value Complete Pancake & Waffle Mix has been recalled.

The notice asks consumers to dispose of the product and call Continental Mills at 800-578-7832, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Eastern time for a refund.

