Another two stabbings in Croydon as man, 24, rushed to hospital day after last night’s bloodbath
Another two men have been stabbed one in broad daylight on a high street in Croydon the day after a man was killed in knife crime frenzy on the streets of south London.
Police said they were called to London Road, West Croydon at 3pm.
A 24-year-old man was found by paramedics suffering stab wounds after a fight. He was taken to hospital condition is currently not known.
A Section 60 stop and search order is in place in the area until 7.30am Sunday to prevent further bloodshed.
Shortly after 3pm, we were notified by London Ambulance Service of a stabbing in London Road near the junction with Oakfield Road. Officers attended and a crime scene is in place. A 24-year-old man has been taken to a south London hospital. We await an update on his condition.
— Croydon MPS (@MPSCroydon) February 6, 2021
In an earlier attack officers were called to reports of a fight in Hadleigh Grove, Couldson at 11:20am. They found a man in his 20s who had been stabbed. He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Two men have been arrested.
Both attacks came the day after a man was killed and two others left fighting for life after ten stabbings in just over two hours in Croydon.
Supt Andy Brittain, said“I understand that the events of the past 24 hours will have caused concern for many people in our local community. The violence we have witnessed is senseless and our thoughts are with the family of the 22-year-old man who tragically lost his life.
“I want to reassure the community that our borough is safe. Investigations are well underway and four arrests have been made. I also want to clarify that most of the people involved in these incidents have been adults."
Police said they had no information that the attacks were linked despite the five incidents occuring within just over a square mile of each other in south London between 6.56pm and 9.12pm on Friday.
A 22-year-old was stabbed to death in an altercation at a block of flats.
Det Chf Insp Martin Thorpe said of the murder: “We know that a group of males attended the address and an altercation occurred which resulted in the victim receiving a fatal stab injury.
“I would ask any local residents who saw or heard anything shortly after 8pm on Friday evening to contact police; no matter how insignificant you think your information might be, it could help us piece together what happened.
“I am aware that this was one of a number of violent incidents in and around the south London area on Friday evening but there is nothing to connect these incidents together at this time.
“A young man has lost his life in a senseless act of violence, leaving his family devastated. If you can help us find who is responsible for this attack, then I would urge you to get in touch immediately.”
Two men have been arrested.
Police were called to reports of two males with stab injuries at 8.08pm to Wisbeach Road, Croydon.
One male was taken to hospital before they arrived in a non-life threatening condition but another man was pronounced dead by paramedics.
Police have not named the victim, known locally as Lavs, but said his next of kin have been informed and a post mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.