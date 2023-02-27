Another spring game under the lights for South Carolina football

Another year, another South Carolina spring game at night.

The Gamecocks’ annual Garnet & Black Spring Football Game will be played on Saturday, April 15, at 7 p.m., the school announced Monday. Admission is free for all fans.

USC’s spring game is the centerpiece of the second annual “Big Gamecock Weekend,” which runs April 14-16 and includes home softball games, home beach volleyball games, the Cocky Trot 5K & Fun Run, a pregame concert and postgame fireworks at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Spring football practice is expected to begin March 14.

The 2022 spring game also kicked off at 7 p.m. The game in prior years was typically an early afternoon event.