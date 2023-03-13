Another South Carolina player leaving basketball program via transfer portal

South Carolina basketball is losing a second player to the transfer portal.

Former Ridge View High standout Ja’Von Benson has entered the transfer portal, a source close to the program confirmed to The State on Monday.

Monday was the first day that the NCAA transfer portal officially opened to all players. It’s open for 60 days. Benson joins junior center Tre-Vaughn Minott in making plans to leave USC.

Benson appeared in 15 games across three seasons with the Gamecocks, including six this year. He didn’t travel with the team to the Southeastern Conference Tournament last week.

The 6-foot-7 forward averaged 1.9 points and three rebounds in his career.

Benson was a standout for Ridge View and was part of two straight Class 4A championship teams. He averaged 17.5 points and 11.2 rebounds per game as a senior en route to Class 4A Player of the Year honors.