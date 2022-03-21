Another South Carolina basketball coaching target is off the board, reports say

LSU is set to hire Murray State coach Matt McMahon as its next head men’s basketball coach, according to multiple reports Monday afternoon.

Linked to South Carolina as one of USC’s top candidates to replace Frank Martin, McMahon chose the Tigers over the Gamecocks, according to a report from college basketball insider Jeff Goodman.

McMahon, 43, is an ascending coach who has taken the Racers to three NCAA tournaments since taking over as head coach in 2015. This season, McMahon led the Racers to a 31-3 record with their NCAA tournament run ending in the Round of 32 to Cinderella team Saint Peter’s.

With Xavier and Missouri set to hire Sean Miller and Dennis Gates, respectively, and Furman head coach Bob Richey reportedly pulling out of the race, the Gamecocks are believed to be choosing between Chattanooga’s Lamont Paris and Wake Forest assistant — and Gamecock great — BJ McKie.

USC fired the 10-year coach Martin on March 14, a day after the Gamecocks (18-13, 9-9 SEC) learned they did not receive a bid to either the NCAA tournament or the NIT. Hired in 2012, Martin, 55, compiled a 171-147 (79-99 SEC) career record with the Gamecocks. The win total is the third most in program history, and his tenure was highlighted by the program’s only Final Four in 2017.

But the Gamecocks failed to make the NCAA tournament after that 2017 run, and athletic director Ray Tanner cited the lack of postseason appearances in the school’s official release on the matter.

