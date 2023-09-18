Another slug of heavy rain headed for the storm-weary Maritimes

Click here to view the video

Throw another storm on the pile of heavy rain events we’ve endured across the Maritimes so far this summer. Hot on the heels of ex-Hurricane Lee’s journey across the region is a new system tracking in from the south.

This second system will bring a fresh round of tropical-infused rains for the Maritimes, including areas that were hit hard over the weekend.

PHOTOS: Thousands left in the dark in the Maritimes after Lee's wrath

Monday and Tuesday

Areas: The Maritimes

Timing: Late Monday through Tuesday

The Maritimes continue to clean up after post-tropical storm Lee brought a spell of strong winds, heavy rain, and coastal flooding to the region on Saturday and Sunday.

Much of the region saw 50-100 mm of rain from Lee as the large storm swept through, further padding the tremendous rainfall totals many areas have seen this summer.

ATLWinds

A new low-pressure system developing south of the border will track up the U.S. East Coast during the day Monday, pushing into the Maritime late Monday and through Tuesday.

DON’T MISS: A rare behemoth: Hurricane Lee’s incredible 9,000+ km journey

Southerly winds will feed plenty of tropical moisture into this system, allowing it to produce heavy rains along its track.

ATLRain

While there’s still room for change in the low’s eventual track, there’s some confidence for high rainfall totals in New Brunswick and the Gaspé Peninsula—regions that were hit hardest by Lee’s downpours.

Gaspé recorded 107.6 mm of rain on Saturday, ranking as the community’s wettest September day on record, and their eighth-wettest day overall.

In addition to the risk for localized flooding, the system will bring gusty winds of 40-70 km/h at times. The combination of additional gusty winds and rain-soaked soils could be just enough to add tree and power line damage on top of what Lee produced over the weekend.

Stay with The Weather Network for the latest on conditions across the Maritimes.

WATCH: Here's what Lee did as it struck the Maritimes on Saturday

Click here to view the video