Another silver-medal day for Canada's Masse at the world short-course championships

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Canada's Kylie Masse was back on the medal podium at the world short-course swimming championships on Saturday, capturing silver in the women's 200-metre backstroke.

The 25-year-old from Windsor, Ont., a four-time Olympic medallist, touched the wall in two minutes 2.07 seconds.

The silver came a day after Masse she finished second in the 100 backstroke in a Canadian-record time.

The world short-course championships continue through Tuesday.



This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2021.

The Canadian Press