Snow continues on the Prairies before temperatures plummet

A clipper tracking across the Prairies will continue bringing snowfall into Monday morning.

Central Saskatchewan and regions north of Dauphin in Manitoba will see the heaviest snowfall where 10-30 cm is possible.

Strong wind gusts topping 60 km/h are also accompanying the snowfall, which could result in blowing snow and reduced visibility for drivers.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued snowfall and winter storm warnings across Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba due to the heavy precipitation.

Snow squall warnings are also in effect across parts of Alberta.

“Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common. Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero,” states the snow squall warning for Calgary.

The snowfall will taper off through Monday.

The Prairies will then face two waves of exceptionally cold air this week.

By Wednesday, Arctic air will accumulate along the Rockies and will cause temperatures to first bottom out in Alberta.

Temperatures in and around Calgary and Edmonton could fall below -20°C and stay around these temperatures for several days.

Saskatchewan and Manitoba will also see temperatures range from -10°C to -20°C this week.

“Edmonton and Calgary will be up to 35 degrees colder than regions in South Dakota on the other side of the jet stream where temperatures will be in the teens,” said Kevin MacKay, a meteorologist at The Weather Network.

