Another Of Scooter Braun's Biggest Long-Held Clients Has Left His Management Company

Scooter Braun

Another of Scooter Braun’s major clients has said farewell to his management company, it’s been revealed.

In the past week, the prolific music industry figure – known for his work with clients past and present including Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and Kanye West – has been back in the headlines once again.

Billboard reported on Tuesday that both Ariana and fellow pop singer Demi Lovato had parted ways with Scooter, with Broadway legend Idina Menzel later confirmed to have left his company.

AP has since revealed that Canadian singer Carly Rae Jepsen, as well as fellow artists Asther Roth and BabyJake, “no longer work with [Scooter] and haven’t for quite some time”.

Carly Rae Jepsen performing at Glastonbury earlier in the summer

Carly first signed with Scooter in 2012, after he heard the former Canadian Idol contestant’s song Call Me Maybe on the radio and, in his words, “went on a rampage to track it down”.

It was previously revealed that Colombian singer J Balvin had also signed with new management earlier this year, after leaving Scooter’s SB Projects in January.

Scooter is yet to comment on the alleged mass exodus directly, but he did joke about the rumours in a tweet shared last week.

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber, arguably Scooter’s most prolific client, recently spoke out to deny rumours that he and his long-time manager would be parting ways.

Scooter has now managed the What Do You Mean Singer for more than 15 years, after “discovering” the future chart-topper on YouTube as a child performer.

Aside from his famous clients, Scooter is also perhaps most well-known for his very public beef with Taylor Swift, which hit the headlines in 2019 after he purchased her old record label Big Machine, and therefore became the legal owner of the masters to her first six albums.

Scooter has since sold Taylor’s masters to a private equity company, while the Grammy winner has now begun re-recording her old material, and now owns the masters to “Taylor’s Versions” of her albums Fearless, Speak Now and Red.

