Another round of rain and snow to wash over B.C. to end the week

November is traditionally the wettest month of the year for British Columbia’s South Coast. True to form, another looming wash of oceanic moisture threatens to bring heavy rain and wintry precipitation to much of the province by the end of the week.

This continued pattern is a dramatic reversal of the months of extreme drought that plagued B.C. through the middle of October.

While the totals with this atmospheric river will amount to less than we saw with the waves of precipitation last week, widespread totals of 30-50+ mm of rain are likely by this weekend.

The first surge of precipitation will arrive along the B.C. coast by Thursday night, associated with a low-pressure system swirling through southeastern Alaska.

Low-elevation rain and high-elevation snow will pick up intensity through the evening hours as we head into the day on Friday. The heaviest rain and snow will persist into Friday morning, slowly trailing off in intensity throughout the day as the focus of the atmospheric river shifts south of the border.

Lighter precipitation will continue through the weekend as the Alaska low itself slides down the B.C. coast, eventually tapering off by the beginning of the week.

All told, we should see widespread rainfall totals of 30-50 mm across the South Coast and western Vancouver Island, with lower amounts in the typical rainshadows.

Heavy snow across the mountains could lead to slick roads and travel delays across the mountain passes. As we often see when atmospheric rivers push ashore, freezing levels will rise throughout the event, relegating snow to the higher elevations.

Check back for all the latest updates on the forecast across British Columbia.