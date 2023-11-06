Another round of messy winter weather develops Tuesday over the Prairies

After a weekend that brought periods of wintry weather and difficult driving conditions, all three Prairie provinces will once again be impacted by icy precipitation this week.

Strong winds, freezing rain and snow are all on the table with a system developing stateside, which could lead to some difficult and slick travel conditions at times.

Drivers are being urged to plan ahead, and to prepare for quickly changing road conditions through Tuesday.

Baron - PR freezing rain - Nov6.jpg

Alberta

Tuesday morning will feature a cold rain across Alberta, with periods of freezing rain developing in the south.

A quick shot of freezing rain is expected from east of Calgary to just outside of Oyen, with a cold rain taking over and then wrapping up by the evening hours.

But further north, an unsettled rain and snow mix, as well as breezy conditions, will follow. Bands of wet snow will develop in the northern foothills by Tuesday's commute home, and will spread across the QE2, impacting Edmonton and Red Deer throughout the evening.

Baron - PR winds - Nov6.jpg

This quick burst of snow, coupled with winds ramping up over 40km/h could pose a brief period of tricky travel and possible whiteout conditions, before gradually clearing through the day on Wednesday.

Saskatchewan and Manitoba

By the late morning hours on Tuesday and through the early afternoon, a period of freezing rain is possible in Saskatchewan near Moosomin, Weyburn and southeast along Highway 13 and 9. Southeastern Manitoba may also see a brief period of the icy precipitation during the same time frame, as well. Slick driving is possible if the pool of cold air sticks around, though computer models show the cold and snowfall is likely to take over.

Baron - PR snow totals - Nov6.jpg

Tuesday evening's commute home will feature accumulating snow building across southern Manitoba, including Winnipeg, with between 5-15 cm likely.

Conditions ease by Wednesday morning, but a trailing trough will brush flurries across Saskatchewan through the day as the system continues to push east.

Stay with The Weather Network for the latest on conditions across the Prairies.

