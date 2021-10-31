Another reckoning over sexual assault in US colleges is starting. Officials must listen

Photograph: Vanessa Miller/AP

An estimated 300 students walked out of their classes last week at Skidmore College, a small, private school located on a tree-lined campus in Saratoga Springs, New York. The students gathered on the campus and began speaking into bullhorns about their experiences of sexual violence, and the various forms of hostility and indifference they received from college administrators when they reported them. According to reporting by Rachel Silberstein in the Albany Times Union, the demonstration was sparked by a controversial decision by the Skidmore administration to ban a young female student from campus after she posted about her experiences of sexual violence online.

The woman’s suspension comes as Skidmore students, disillusioned with their campus reporting system, have increasingly taken to social media to anonymously disclose their experiences of sexual violence within the Skidmore community. In the posts, many of which have been gathered on an anonymous Instagram account, young women describe experiences ranging from stalking to rapes to domestic violence. Some were allegedly cornered in dorms and forced to watch their classmates masturbate; others were groped late at night, by strangers at a party or while walking on the campus quad. The accounts vary in the character and severity of the gender violence that they describe, but the students seem united in their conviction that the school administration antagonizes survivors and endangers their access to education more often than it meaningfully intervenes to protect them or to hold their abusers accountable. As one post on the anonymous Instagram account put it, describing one student’s experience of reporting through the school administration: “Little has been done, and I fear retaliation from the college.”

The students’ lack of faith in their school to protect their safety and civil rights comes as Title IX, the federal rule governing the adjudication of sexual violence cases at schools, comes under renewed scrutiny. The Obama administration had expanded federal protections for student survivors, issuing directives in 2011 and 2014 meant to increase young women’s access to the reporting process, to more robustly enforce schools’ responsibilities to survivors, and to create supportive measures aimed at keeping survivors in school. But the Trump administration destroyed this progress.

The Trump Department of Education, led by secretary Betsy DeVos, worked with so-called men’s rights groups to rewrite the rules governing campus sexual assault. The DeVos rules make it mandatory for schools to have a more onerous reporting process for sexual violence than for any other kind of student conflict; they subject sexual abuse claims to higher standards of evidence than other claims, and they make it harder for survivors to enforce schools’ obligations. The result is that sexual assaults continue to be abysmally underreported on campus. And for those victims who do report, outcomes are poor. According to the survivors’ rights group Know Your IX, almost 40% of students who report their experiences of sexual violence to campus authorities are pushed out of school – forced to drop out, transfer, or take a leave of absence in the wake of reporting.

If these students had a workable channel to report to, then they would be using it

In this context, it makes sense that the students at Skidmore have sought anonymity in speaking about their experiences of sexual violence: to do so under their own names would endanger their ability to continue their education. The Skidmore students aren’t alone. Anonymous Instagram accounts detailing students’ experiences of sexual violence are now a semi-regular feature of campus life, popping up at colleges and universities across the US and UK to allow students to warn others about potentially abusive men without fear of retaliation by either the college or the perpetrators themselves.

Nor is the idea especially new: though technology has made it easy for students to anonymously warn one another about their dangerous classmates and professors, the practice of anonymous warnings among women on college campuses predates social media. In 1990, students began writing their experiences of rape and sexual assault on the wall of a women’s bathroom stall at Brown University. They, too, wrote of their school’s incompetence and indifference in handling sexual assault cases.

Obviously, this situation is not ideal. Anonymous reporting mechanisms have their drawbacks, not least for the accusing women themselves. But while the students who run these anonymous accounts have come under fire – those who administer the Skidmore Instagram account say they have received threats; the Brown students were denounced by school administrators as “magic marker terrorists” – such anonymous online forums are less the product of student extremism than of institutional failure. If these students had a workable channel to report to – one that would not result in them being humiliated publicly, ostracized socially, punished procedurally, or banned from campus for telling the truth about their own lives – then they would be using it.

When the Biden administration came into office, there was some hope that a better Title IX rule might be coming – the sort of policy that would restore and build on the Obama-era interventions, and help survivors stay in school. But perplexingly, the Biden Department of Education has dragged its feet in amending the DeVos Title IX rule, pushing back their own deadline for revising the policy.

Many schools treat the movement against sexual violence as something that can be condescended to and made to go away

Earlier this month, student survivors and their advocates met with Department of Education officials to ask them to revise the rule, and to issue a non-enforcement directive for the harmful DeVos provisions in the meantime. But the Biden officials – notably Suzanne Goldberg, the acting assistant secretary for civil rights who was fervently criticized by survivors during her tenure heading the Title IX office at Columbia University – brushed them off. The Department of Education refused to issue a non-enforcement order; they hand-waved and equivocated in response to the survivors’ concerns. The student advocates told me they left the meeting shocked and dispirited.

What the Department of Education offered in place of policy change, the student survivors said, were platitudes. Officials praised the young women for their bravery; they told them that they had an “army of angels” behind them. Then they refused to make the changes that they so fervently praised those students for demanding. It has become a hallmark of educational institutions’ failure to confront sexual abuse in the post-MeToo era: officials express sympathy and praise survivors’ courage, all while working against those very women’s interests.

This seems to have been what happened at Skidmore, too. In response to the students, the Skidmore president, Marc C Conner, issued a statement to the student body. “I hear the voices of our students,” Connor said, “who have in recent days raised a genuine and impassioned outcry about the impacts of sexual misconduct.” But the statement was light on specifics and did not promise any changes to the school’s policies. So far, Skidmore, like many schools, seems to hope that it can treat the movement against sexual violence among its students as a matter of silly women’s hurt feelings, something that can be condescended to and made to go away. They would do better to start treating it as what it is: a matter of civil rights.