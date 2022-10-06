Another Puget Sound area health system reports computer system network outage Thursday

Computer outages among area health care providers grew Thursday, as another health system reported issues Thursday morning.

Bremerton-based Peninsula Community Health Services, which serves Kitsap and Mason counties and the Key Peninsula area with medical, behavioral and dental clinic support, reported a system outage.

An employee who answered the phone at its administrative office said the outage appeared unrelated to the current Virginia Mason Franciscan Health network outage, which entered its fourth day.

No estimate was given on when PCHS system would be back online.

PCHS has clinics in east and downtown Bremerton, Port Orchard, Poulsbo and Belfair and runs vaccine drives and a mobile medical clinic in areas such as Key Peninsula.