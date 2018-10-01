Another podium in F2 for Nicholas Latifi

Nicholas Latifi not only competed in the Formula 2 series that past weekend, but also performed his Friday duties as a reserve driver for the Racing Point Force India Formula 1 team.

Latifi drove Sergio Perez’s car during the opening Free Practice session. He completed 24 laps and ranked 17th, helping to evaluate new upgrades for the VJM11 on Pirelli's Ultrasoft and Hypersoft tires.

"The team is still learning about the new package and I am glad I could help collect more data on those test items," Latifi said. "It has been a couple of months since I drove the car and I could definitely feel the progress the team has made recently.

The Toronto resident when jumped into the seat of the DAMS-run Dallara F2 car, and collected his second podium in three events.

He started the Feature Race from fourth place. A prolonged stint on the Supersoft tires dropped him to 11th place before a switch to Soft rubber. The 23-year-old picked his way through the field, claiming the runner-up spot with just three laps to go and completing a 1-2 for his DAMS Racing team.

Taking the start of Sunday’s event from seventh, the Canadian made a great getaway to run second, only for his race to be ended later on the opening lap after contact.

“Overall it was a good weekend for me, beginning with my best qualifying of the season,” he declared. “I made a strong start in race one, but was squeezed a bit on the run down to Turn 2. After that, our pace especially on the soft tires was excellent, and to be able to reward the team with a one-two was great. In the Sprint Race I made another really good start, but was taken out when running second at Turn 5. It felt like a missed opportunity, because I had the pace to win today. We’ll look to rebound in Abu Dhabi.”