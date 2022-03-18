Another person has died from COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit on Ouelette Avenue. (Mike Evans/CBC - image credit)

Another person in Windsor-Essex has died from COVID-19, according to the health unit.

In a news release Friday, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) said a woman in her 70s from the community has died.

The health unit provides little detail around individuals' deaths — like vaccination status — to protect their privacy.

In total, 589 people in Windsor-Essex have died since the pandemic began in March 2020.

The health unit is reporting 69 new high risk cases Friday, bringing the total of active high risk cases to 294.

High risk cases are among people who are eligible for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test in Ontario.

Those who are eligible include hospitalized patients, patient-facing health care workers, staff, residents, essential care providers, and visitors in hospitals and congregate living settings, individuals that are homeless, people who are from First Nation, Inuit, and Metis communities and elementary and secondary school staff and students who have received a PCR self-collection kit through their school.

A full list for testing eligibility is available online here.

There are 28 people in hospital with the disease and two are in the ICU.

Across the region there are five active outbreaks, including three long-term care or retirement home outbreaks and two community outbreaks.